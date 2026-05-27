Williamsburg athletes compete at state track and field meets

Williamsburg’s Zyler Housekeeper is now a two-time 2026 state pole vault champion.

Housekeeper claimed the outdoor track and field pole vault champion title on Thursday.

Earlier this year, he also earned the indoor track and field pole vault champion title after clearing an impressive 13-feet mark.

Other podium finishes for the Jackets included: second place for Lane Jeffries in boys triple jump, fourth place for Chase Meddles in boys long jump, fifth place for Kaylee Rains in girls 300 meter hurdles, seventh place for Kaylee Rains girls 100 meter hurdles and eighth place for Williamsburg A Relay team in the girls 4×100 meter relay.

The Williamsburg A Relay team consisted of Lynsie Durham, Bella Jeffries, Kaylee Rains and Abigail Workman.