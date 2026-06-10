Menu
Search
Subscribe
Public RecordsMarriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

By: Mark White

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Legal Notices for 6-10-2026
Next article
Lawsuits

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Whitley County Baseball’s state run ends at Sweet 16

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
  Whitley County baseball’s trip to Lexington was short lived...

J-town dual athlete transfers to Corbin

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Malachi Brown is not the only UK commit on...

Electronic Edition For 6-10-26

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -

Brown commits to UK Football

Staff Staff -
Malachi Brown’s commitment to the University of Kentucky...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Whitley County Baseball’s state run ends at Sweet 16

Baseball 0
  Whitley County baseball’s trip to Lexington was short lived...

J-town dual athlete transfers to Corbin

Football 0
Malachi Brown is not the only UK commit on...

Electronic Edition For 6-10-26

E-Editions 0

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.