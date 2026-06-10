Legal Notices for 6-10-2026

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Lori Herbert, 3548 Tidal Wave Road, Corbin, KY 40701 & John Timothy Payne, 388 Hawk Creek Road, London, KY 40741 were appointed as co-executors on 05/19/2026 for the estate of Eunice Payne (deceased), 3658 Tidal Wave Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2026.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Alesia Tipton has filed the final settlement for the estate of Alice Loretta Faulkner (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 07/07/2026 at 11:00 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to June 30th, 2026.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2026.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Pursuant to KRS Chapter 100, the Planning & Zoning Board of Corbin, Kentucky will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the hour of 4:00 P.M. in the Government Complex Building’s Courtroom, Room 202, Second Floor, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701, concerning a request by the following:

A request for plat approval for RJV Properties LLC.

The Hearing is held, and Notice is given in accordance with the Kentucky Revised Statutes, Chapter 100, and the Corbin Zoning Ordinance.

Any interested party may attend the Hearing regarding the above request.

Henry Heaberlin, Chairman;

Mike Mahan, Code Enforcement Officer

Board of Planning & Zoning

City of Corbin, Kentucky

PUBLIC NOTICE

A public hearing will be held by the City of Williamsburg at City Hall on June 15, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. for the purpose of obtaining written or oral comments regarding the proposed use of Municipal Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance Program funds for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2026-2027.

Anticipated Receipts

MUNICIPAL ROAD AID PROGRAM — $102,100

LOCAL GOVERNMENT ECONOMIC ASSISTANCE — $2,600.00

Public Inspection: The city’s proposed budget and proposed uses of Municipal Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance program funds are available for public inspection at City Hall during normal business hours.

Interested persons and organizations in Williamsburg, Kentucky are invited to the public hearing to submit written or oral comments on the uses of the Municipal Road and Local Government Economic Assistance Funds.

Any person (especially senior citizens and handicapped persons) who cannot submit written comments or attend the public meeting, but wish to submit comments should call City Hall at (606) 549-6035 so that the city can make arrangements to secure their comments.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. FERROGLOBE USA MINING, LLC, 8610578 MI 5, 4/1/2026