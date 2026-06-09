Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: June 9, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleRockholds man found dead in house fire Tuesday morning SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Rockholds man found dead in house fire Tuesday morning Whitley County Health Department inspections Corbin man arrested for allegedly setting Moore Hill fires Monday afternoon Unemployment rates decrease in Whitley and Laurel counties Larry L. Prindle More like thisRelated Rockholds man found dead in house fire Tuesday morning Mark White - June 9, 2026 A Rockholds man was found dead in a house... Whitley County Health Department inspections Leeann Fragosa - June 9, 2026 As part of its duties, the Whitley County Health... Corbin man arrested for allegedly setting Moore Hill fires Monday afternoon Mark White - June 8, 2026 The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corbin man... Unemployment rates decrease in Whitley and Laurel counties Leeann Fragosa - June 8, 2026 Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell, and...