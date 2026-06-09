Menu
Search
Subscribe
Public RecordsDeeds

Deeds

By: Mark White

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Rockholds man found dead in house fire Tuesday morning

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rockholds man found dead in house fire Tuesday morning

Mark White Mark White -
A Rockholds man was found dead in a house...

Whitley County Health Department inspections

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
As part of its duties, the Whitley County Health...

Corbin man arrested for allegedly setting Moore Hill fires Monday afternoon

Mark White Mark White -
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corbin man...

Unemployment rates decrease in Whitley and Laurel counties

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell, and...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Rockholds man found dead in house fire Tuesday morning

Breaking News 0
A Rockholds man was found dead in a house...

Whitley County Health Department inspections

Inspections 0
As part of its duties, the Whitley County Health...

Corbin man arrested for allegedly setting Moore Hill fires Monday afternoon

News 0
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corbin man...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.