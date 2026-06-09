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Rockholds man found dead in house fire Tuesday morning

By: Mark White

Date:

A Rockholds man was found dead in a house fire Tuesday morning off KY 511.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Jerry Rains said no foul play is suspected at this point.

The man’s name has not been released yet pending notification of the next of kin.

Approximately 25 firefighters from five fire departments battled the blaze.

The fire occurred at an approximately 100-year-old, one-story wood-framed house, which was located at 4904 Highway 511.

For more information, see Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal.

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