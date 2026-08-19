Legal Notices for 8-19-2026

PUBLIC NOTICE:

CSX Transportation proposes to erect two 60-ft-tall communications poles with a 10-ft-tall antenna within CSX Right-of-Way at (listed by Tower Name: Latitude, Longitude) Rockholds: 36.85021, -84.121583 and Boston: 36.59997, -84.095791, which will be licensed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As part of its responsibilities assigned by FCC for compliance with National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), CSX invites the public to notify CSX of any effects the placement of this tower may have on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, or any concerns the public may have with regard to the potential impact the tower may have on natural and cultural resources subject to NEPA or NHPA review and consideration. Please direct your comments to Aubyn Bell at 76 S. Laura St. Suite 1600, Jacksonville, FL 32202 or via email at Aubyn.bell@hdrinc.com. Comments must be received within 10 days of this notice.

NOTICE:

Pursuant to KRS Chapter 100, the Board of Adjustments of Corbin, Kentucky will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at the hour of 5:00 P.M. in the Government Complex Building’s Courtroom, Room 202, Second Floor, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701, concerning request by the following individual:

– Conditional Use Permit Request: Submitted by Dalton & Alexandra Mason to operate a Child Care Facility located at 1801 S Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky.

The Hearing is held, and Notice is given in accordance with the Kentucky Revised Statutes, Chapter 100, and the Corbin Zoning Ordinance.

Any interested party may attend the Hearing regarding the above request.

Dave Huff, Chairman;

Emily Bryant, Secretary;

Board of Adjustments

City of Corbin, Kentucky