Public RecordsMarriage Licenses Marriage Licenses By: Mark White Date: July 15, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsMarriage Licensespublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleDeedsNext articleLawsuits SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Fourth arrest made in American Legion Post 88 incident Electronic Edition For 7-15-26 Legal Notices for 7-15-2026 Lawsuits Deeds More like thisRelated Fourth arrest made in American Legion Post 88 incident Mark White - July 15, 2026 Court records show a fourth person was arrested and... Electronic Edition For 7-15-26 Linda Carpenter - July 15, 2026 Legal Notices for 7-15-2026 Jennifer Benfield - July 15, 2026 CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG REQUEST FOR BID On behalf of the... Lawsuits Mark White - July 15, 2026 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. vs. Rose Mary Trombley...