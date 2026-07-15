Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: July 15, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleBids accepted for complete demolition of buildings from Jan. 20 fire in WilliamsburgNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Fourth arrest made in American Legion Post 88 incident Electronic Edition For 7-15-26 Legal Notices for 7-15-2026 Lawsuits Marriage Licenses More like thisRelated Fourth arrest made in American Legion Post 88 incident Mark White - July 15, 2026 Court records show a fourth person was arrested and... Electronic Edition For 7-15-26 Linda Carpenter - July 15, 2026 Legal Notices for 7-15-2026 Jennifer Benfield - July 15, 2026 CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG REQUEST FOR BID On behalf of the... Lawsuits Mark White - July 15, 2026 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. vs. Rose Mary Trombley...