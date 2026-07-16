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Christmas in July

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Christmas came early at Baptist Health Corbin.

Vendors, cake walks and a Hawaiian shirt contest were some of the highlights at the Christmas in July event.

The event was located in the Trillium Center gym on July 10 to raise funds for the Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund.

The Rotary Club of Corbin has a goal to raise $40,000 each year to serve approximately 600 children. The funds are used to give new shoes, socks, blankets, books, bikes and a wrapped gift to local children.

Other projects by the Corbin Rotary Club includes a thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens, a golf tournament for scholarships for seniors at Lynn Camp and Corbin High School, meals served to the homeless through White Flag Ministry and a partnership with the London Rotary Club to host the International Dinner each year.

Some of the vendors at the Christmas in July event include Dusty Diamond, My Wax Tribe, Sugarberry Bakehouse, and Willow and Rose.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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