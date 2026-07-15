Forcht Bank awards three $5,000 scholarships

Forcht Bank has awarded a trio of graduating high school seniors with $5,000 scholarships each as part of its Community Impact Scholarship program for the 2025-2026 school year.

Nora Clark, Katlin Muse and Wes Cameron are each receiving the money to help further their education goals.

Clark graduated from South Laurel High School and plans to major in nursing at Midway University.

Muse graduated from Grant County High School and plans to major in dietetics at Eastern Kentucky University.

Cameron graduated from duPont Manual High School and plans to major in engineering at Auburn University.

The focus of the scholarship is on the impact each student made enhancing their community amid other responsibilities, like academic, sports and employment.

“The Community Impact Scholarship is about recognizing young people who understand that success is measured not only by personal achievement, but by how you help those around you. Katlin, Nora, and Wes have already shown a dedication to making their communities stronger, and we’re honored to support them as they pursue their educational goals and future careers,” said Tucker Ballinger, President and CEO of Forcht Bank.

Of the applicants, six students reached the final stage for in-person panel interviews.

The three students, who reached the final stage for interviews but were not awarded the full Community Impact Scholarship, were each given a $1,000 scholarship, an increase beginning this year from the previous $500.

Applicants were evaluated on various areas including grade point average, two essays, honors and awards, employment and extracurricular activities, and community involvement and volunteering. Eligible students included any graduating high school senior, who resided in a market/county Forcht Bank serves and has a physical presence.

Forcht Bank has three loan production offices, and 22 banking centers across Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio. It employees over 250 people and has approximately $1.5 billion in total assets, which makes it one of the largest privately held banking groups based in Kentucky.