Whitley County High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced

The Whitley County High School Athletic Hall of Fame will include four new individuals and one team this year.

The Class of 2026 includes Chrissy Powers, James Sasko, Lucille Lankster, Luke Woods and the 1979/80 Whitley County Baseball Team.

School officials described each inductee as follows:

Chrissy Powers

Chrissy Powers left an enduring mark on the Lady Colonel basketball program through her leadership, skill, and dedication both on and off the court. A standout point guard, she finished her career with 1,026 points, 499 assists, 296 steals, and 106 three-point field goals, establishing herself as one of the most dynamic players in program history. At the time of her graduation, Chrissy held school records for assists, three-point field goals made, steals, and three-point field goal percentage.

On the softball field, Chrissy was a five-year starter who earned All-District and All-Region honors. She was also a key member of the 1996 team that captured a regional championship and finished sixth in the state tournament.

Her outstanding play earned her numerous honors, including 13th Region Player of the Year in 1998, 13th Region All-Tournament Team selections in 1996 and 1997, and All-State Honorable Mention in 1996 and 1997. She was also a three-time All-SEKC selection (1996, 1997, 1998).

Chrissy’s commitment to excellence extended beyond athletics as she was also the Valedictorian of her graduating class. Her achievements reflect the highest standards of what it means to be a Colonel and exemplify the pride of Whitley County High School.

James Sasko

There may have never been a more complete athlete to walk the halls of Whitley County High School than James Sasko. A true three-sport star, he excelled in basketball, football, and track and field, leaving a lasting legacy in each.

On the basketball court, Sasko was a standout performer and a member of the 1,000-point club. A leader on highly talented teams, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game his senior season. Known for his relentless attacks on the basket and ability to play above the rim, he was equally dominant on the defensive end as an exceptional defender.

Though he did not take the football field until his senior year, Sasko quickly made history. He recorded one of the top receiving seasons in Colonel Football history with 778 yards—then the second-highest single-season total—while averaging nearly 20 yards per catch. His combination of speed and leaping ability made him a matchup nightmare for opponents.

In track and field, Sasko’s athleticism continued to shine. He captured the Regional Championship in the high jump, represented Whitley County at the state meet, and set the school record in the high jump at 6’3”.

For his remarkable achievements and outstanding contributions across multiple sports, James Sasko is proudly inducted into the Whitley County High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Lucille Lankster

Coach Lucille Lankster began her journey as the Whitley County High School Cheer Coach in 1966 and led the program for 19 years. Under her leadership, the WCHS Cheer Team established a tradition of excellence, capturing its first KAPOS District Championship in 1971 and finishing as KAPOS Region Runner-Up.

In the early 1990s, Coach Lankster’s teams became one of the most successful cheer programs in the region. The Colonels captured back-to-back KAPOS District and Region Championships during the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons, while also winning the 50th District Game Day Championship in 1992-93. Her final championship came during the 1994-95 season when WCHS won both the KAPOS 50th District Championship and the 13th Region Championship.

Beyond the championships and accomplishments, Coach Lankster’s greatest legacy was the impact she made on the young women she coached. She instilled the values of commitment, hard work, teamwork, and integrity—lessons that extended far beyond the cheer floor. Her dedication and leadership helped build a proud tradition of Whitley County Cheer.

Luke Woods

Luke Woods was a standout two-sport athlete for the Whitley County Colonels. A three-year starter on the football team, Luke earned First Team All-State honors his senior season and was a finalist for Kentucky Mr. Football. He finished his senior year with 1,764 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, while passing for 1,778 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a junior, he passed for 1,937 yards and rushed for 687 yards.

Luke was also a key contributor on the Colonel basketball team, leading the team in scoring his senior year with a 12.9 points per game average. He finished his career as a member of the Colonel 1,000 Point Club. As a freshman Luke started on the baseball team and his sophomore and junior years ran track and was part of the 4×200 relay team that set a school record. Luke’s accomplishments, leadership, and dedication have earned him a place in the Whitley County Athletic Hall of Fame.

1979/80 Whitley County Baseball Team

The 1979/80 Whitley County Colonel Baseball Team was a memorable group that showcased the true meaning of teamwork and determination. The Colonels finished the regular season with an impressive 22-8 record, combining strong pitching, outstanding defense, and a powerful offense that could produce runs when needed.

Whitley County captured the 50th District Championship with victories over Pineville (15-4), cross-town rival Williamsburg (13-0), and Knox Central (3-1) in the championship game.

The Colonels carried that momentum into the Region Tournament, defeating Pulaski County (8-1) and Clay County (4-2) to advance to the regional championship game. Their season came to an end with a 1-5 loss to Laurel County, but the 1979/80 Colonels left their mark as one of the area’s top teams.

With a district title and a trip to the Region Championship, this Colonel team will always be remembered for its talent, toughness, and pride in wearing the Whitley County uniform.

Inductees will be recognized during a banquet on Aug. 22.