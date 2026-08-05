Public RecordsMarriage Licenses Marriage Licenses By: Mark White Date: August 5, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsMarriage Licensespublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleDeedsNext articleLawsuits SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular David Allen Dunn Master Commissioner Sales 8-5-2026 Legal Notices for 8-5-2026 Carol Sue McCulley Strictly Business Summer 2026 More like thisRelated David Allen Dunn Linda Carpenter - August 5, 2026 David Allen Dunn, 79, passed away on Monday, July... Master Commissioner Sales 8-5-2026 Jennifer Benfield - August 5, 2026 MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders... Legal Notices for 8-5-2026 Jennifer Benfield - August 5, 2026 NOTICE: Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley... Carol Sue McCulley Linda Carpenter - August 5, 2026 Carol Sue McCulley, age 83, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed...