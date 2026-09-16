Public RecordsMarriage Licenses Marriage Licenses By: Mark White Date: September 16, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsMarriage Licensespublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitely County Previous articleDeedsNext articleLawsuits SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Tax rates increasing for City of Williamsburg homeowners Lawsuits Deeds Whitley County Sheriff gets clean audit report Electronic Edition 9-16-26 More like thisRelated Tax rates increasing for City of Williamsburg homeowners Mark White - September 16, 2026 If you own a house worth $100,000 in the... Lawsuits Mark White - September 16, 2026 Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc., doing business as Baptist Health... Deeds Mark White - September 16, 2026 Savannah S. Partin and Jared D. Partin to Brittany... Whitley County Sheriff gets clean audit report Mark White - September 16, 2026 Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte received a clean audit...