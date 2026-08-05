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Moonbow Nights returns

By: Gray Hawkins

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The County Wide band took center stage during Moonbow Nights, which took place Thursday at NIBROC Park in downtown Corbin. The event drew several attendees, who listened to the music and enjoyed concessions, which were being sold by vendors.

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Gray Hawkins
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Walters pleads guilty to school employee abuse

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