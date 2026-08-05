HeadlineNews Moonbow Nights returns By: Gray Hawkins Date: August 5, 2026 The County Wide band took center stage during Moonbow Nights, which took place Thursday at NIBROC Park in downtown Corbin. The event drew several attendees, who listened to the music and enjoyed concessions, which were being sold by vendors. 1 of 5 Gray Hawkins TagsCorbinCounty WideMoonbowmoonbow nights Previous articleWalters pleads guilty to school employee abuse SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Walters pleads guilty to school employee abuse NIBROC musical acts start Thursday evening 10-year prison sentence issued for sex offender registration violation Corbin man pleads guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registration W’burg man found competent to stand trial in child porn case More like thisRelated Walters pleads guilty to school employee abuse Mark White - August 5, 2026 Prosecutors have recommended a total prison sentence of two... NIBROC musical acts start Thursday evening Mark White - August 5, 2026 If you enjoy listening to free musical entertainment, then... 10-year prison sentence issued for sex offender registration violation Mark White - August 5, 2026 Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou sentenced a Williamsburg man... Corbin man pleads guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registration Mark White - August 5, 2026 Whitley Circuit Judge Paul Winchester has scheduled a Sept....