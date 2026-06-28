Par for the Course

In 1996, Greg Norman entered the final round of the Masters Golf tournament with six-shot lead over his closest competitor, Nick Faldo.

When the day started, nearly everyone expected Norman to pull out the win and probably in big fashion.

This wasn’t meant to be.

Norman struggled and ended with a final round 78. Faldo shot a final round 67 and got the five-shot win.

It was painful to watch. You really had to feel sorry for Norman.

Going into the final round of this year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York, Wyndham Clark began the day with a six-stroke lead.

By the time my dad and I tuned into the final round of the U.S. Open Sunday, Clark had already completed three holes. He was one over for the day through three holes, and his lead had already begun shrinking.

I found myself speculating with my dad whether we were seeing a repeat of the Greg Norman meltdown. I doubt I was the only one.

Clark short a three-over for the day. It was a collapse, but not quite to the level of Norman. Clark held on for the win in part by salvaging a birdie at the par-5 16th hole after a horrendous tee shot.

Second place finisher Sam Burns made it close Sunday coming within one stroke of Clark, who won his second U.S. Open title since 2023.

It was exciting to watch, and I was glad it did not have a Greg Norman type ending.

It was also good to watch part of the final round with my dad on Father’s Day.

The television commentators Sunday noted Clark’s father took the Red Eye to New York to surprise his son and watch his son play in the final round. I imagine this was a pretty darn good Father’s Day present for him.

Now to switch gears and talk about some local golfing action.

Corbin High School sophomore Kalyn Watkins is having a pretty year already. She competed in the Under Armour® Junior Golf-Central Kentucky division spring series. She played six different nine-hole tournaments, which hosted at a different golf courses.

She finished first in the girls age 15-18 division by winning four out of the six tournaments.

This week she is headed to the PGA National Resort for the Summer National Championship. Participants will play 18 holes on Thursday and Friday. The top eight finishers in each division will move on to play Saturday for the championship.

Earlier this month, Corbin High School golfer Makena Myatt competed in the Kentucky Girls Junior PGA Championship where she shot 75 and 77 for a total of plus 8. She finished tied for fourth place.

Myatt and North Laurel High School golfer Max Dotson played for Team Kentucky in the Bluegrass Golf Tour (BGT) KY-TN Border Battle, which was played at Crosswinds Golf Club in Bowling Green. This was a Ryder Cup like junior golf event, which was won by Team Kentucky 30.5 to 9.5.

Dotson and Myatt’s teams each won their fourball back nine competitions. Dotson’s team won the select drive alternate shot front competition, and Myatt’s team secured a tie. Each won their singles back nine competitions.

Good job to each of these local golfers.

Let me say a thank you to Joe Roberts and Tonya Watkins for contributing information for this week’s column.

If you have some local golf news you want to share, such as upcoming scrambles or recent accomplishments of local high school golfers, then e-mail me at mwhite@corbinnewsjournal.com. I may include the information in a future column.