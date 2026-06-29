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Corbin students recognized in Smokey Bear art contest

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Two local students were recognized for their artwork in the annual Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl original drawing contest. The contest is a way for students to demonstrate their understanding of wildfire prevention and environmental conservation principals. It is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service and the National Garden Clubs.

For more than 50 years, the contest has encouraged students in first through fifth grade to create original artwork to help convey Smokey Bear’s message of, “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires!” and Woodsy Owl’s message of, “Lend a Hand, Care for the Land.”

This year’s local winners include third grade student Matthias Jackson and fifth grade student Madelyn White.

Jackson won first place in the Garden Club of Kentucky (GCKY) for third grade, as well as fourth place in the South Atlantic Region for third grade.

White won first place in the fifth grade GCKY and fifth place in the fifth grade South Atlantic Region.

“The Corbin Garden Club extends their congratulations to Matthias and Madelyn for winning these awards,” club officials wrote in a statement. “The club also thanks art teachers Andrew Johnson (Corbin Elementary School) and Tracee Byrd (Corbin Primary School) for their efforts in presenting this conservation program to their students and their generosity in cooperating with the Corbin Garden Club each year on this project.”

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