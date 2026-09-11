Predictions for MLB Awards

The end of the MLB season is less than a month away, and some awards are going to be a blowout while others are going to be close. Some awards have been closer as of lately. These are my predictions for the MLB awards.

First, the Cy Young in the National League (NL), where I believe that it will come down to Chris Sale and Jacob Misorowski. This year Sale has had a 2.10 ERA with 184 strikeouts (K) to go with only 29 walks. He also has a 14-9 record, and a 1.01 Whip in 150 innings pitched (IP) and 11 K/9. Now, Miskorowski’s resume, he has a 1.97 ERA, 227 K, 0.79 WHIP, 13.2 K/9, in 155 IP. In my opinion, the NL Cy Young winner will be Jacob Misorowski. Next, the American League (AL) Cy Young will come down to Cam Schlitter and Dylan Cease. First, Schlitter’s resume includes a 12-6 record, 0.94 WHIP, 210 K, and a 2.04 ERA, in 171.2 IP. Next, Cease’s resume shows a 10-5 record, a 2.25 ERA, 221 K and a 1.04 whip all in 156.1 IP. The AL Cy Young will be close; however I believe that Dylan Ceace will win the award.

Next, the Silver Slugger award first in the NL. A while ago when I wrote about awards, I said Shohei Ohtani would win. However, Kyle Schwarber has been awesome batting .241 with 42 home runs, 86 RBI, and an . 882 OPS. I believe that he will run away with the award. Next for the AL, Yordan Alavrez is having a historic season with a triple crown in the talk, he is batting .314 with 38 homers, 95 RBIs, and a 1.031 OPS and has only missed 2 games all year, which is a big part of why he will run away with the award and he will win the AL triple crown.

Finally, the MVP first for the NL where it’s gonna be close between Shohei Ohtani and Pete Crow Armstrong. I believe that the MVP is Ohtani. The reason that I believe he is the MVP is because if you can hit and pitch well I believe it is more important than if you can hit and field well. At the plate Ohtani is batting .279, with 30 homers, 80 RBIs, and a .906 OPS and that isn’t even counting the things he has done on the mound as he has a 1. 79 ERA in 85 IP which should make him the MVP front runner. Next for the AL it is Yordan Alavrez. This year, Alavrez is batting .314 with 38 homers, 95 RBIs, and a 1.031 OPS, which puts him on pace for the 6th AL triple crown in MLB history as all he has to worry about is hitting more home runs than Junior Camero and if he does that he will win the triple crown.

In conclusion, the MLB season is less than a month away from the final game and awards are one of the most valuable things in baseball. Some award races are close while others are blowouts. These are my predictions for some of the MLB awards.