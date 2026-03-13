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Roy B. Lawson

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Roy B. Lawson, of Siler, Kentucky, was born on February 3, 1942, and passed away on March 10, 2026. Roy was a retired coal miner for many years and a devoted family man.
Roy is survived by his sons, Willis Lawson and wife Irene of Siler, KY, Johnny Lawson and wife Deborah of Williamsburg, KY, James Wayne Wynn of Siler, KY, Danny Ray Wynn and wife Linda of Corbin, KY, and Shane Lawson and wife Kapra of Michigan; grandchildren, Sarah Vanover, Hailey Carr, Bella Lawson, Grant Lawson, Meagan Cox, Junior Cox, Travis Partin, Billy Partin, and Cassie Wynn; and great-grandchildren, Kinley Vanover, Landon Vanderpool, Kalvon Vanderpool, and Dawson Vanderpool. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends who will mourn his passing.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Dodlin Charlie Lawson; mother, Flora (Siler) Lawson; daughter, Linda Partin, son-in-law, Michael “Parkay” Partin, Brenda Lawson; siblings, Jean Carpenter, Ev Wilhoit, Tab Lawson, Walt Lawson, and JC Lawson; grandson, Sam Vanover, and wife Diana Lawson.
Visitation for Roy will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 6:00 pm at Croley Funeral Home, located at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, at 2:00 pm, also at Croley Funeral Home.
The burial service will follow at 3:00 pm at Hiram Lawson Cemetery, located on Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky.
As we remember and celebrate Roy’s life, we encourage all who knew him to share their memories and photos on his memorial page.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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