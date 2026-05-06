Tire Amnesty event returns to Whitley County

If you have an old tire in your yard you have been meaning to get rid of but did not want to pay a disposal fee, then you are in luck.

The waste tire collection event will take place from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday – Saturday at the Whitley County Sanitation Transfer Station. It is located at 535 Happy Hollow Road in Williamsburg off Exit 11.

The program is a partnership between the Kentucky Division of Waste Management and the Whitley County Fiscal Court. It allows only Kentucky residents to dispose of an unlimited number of tires for free. The program is not open to tire dealers or retailers.

Tires being accepted during the event will include tires on and off the rim, farm implement, bicycle, motorcycle, go-cart, ATV, tractor, truck and passenger vehicle.

Tires not being accepted include foam filled, calcium filled, off road construction and any tire with a bead greater than 1 ¾ inches.

The program takes place approximately every three years.

The program first occurred in 1999 in Whitley County. Local residents disposed of 88,000 tires. The second time it was hosted in 2003, approximately 70,000 tires were gathered in Whitley County.

During the last event, organizers took in more than 20,000 tires.

For more information about the program, contact the Whitley County Judge-Executive’s Office at 549-6000.