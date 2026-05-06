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New details emerge in case of South Laurel High School teacher, swim coach facing child pornography related charges

By: Mark White

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Court documents reveal new details about additional charges filed Tuesday against a now suspended South Laurel High School teacher and swimming coach Bradley Kyle Yeager was first arrested Sunday on child pornography related charges. Additional charges were also filed Tuesday against his co-defendant, who allegedly supplied him with nude images of herself and a toddler, according to court documents.

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Mark White
Mark White
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