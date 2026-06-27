Whitley Co. Board of Education announces June recipient of Above and Beyond Award

Oak Grove Elementary Cafeteria Manager Pam Blakely was named the June recipient of the Above and Beyond Award at the Whitley County Board of Education’s June 18 meeting.

The award is presented monthly to district employees who go above and beyond their job regular job duties.

Superintendent John Siler presented the award to Blakely, who was nominated by Oak Grove Principal Gina Wilson.

Siler said Blakely oversees the cafeteria at Oak Grove, the district’s largest elementary school, where approximately 670 students are served breakfast, lunch and a healthy snack each day.

“Probably one of the best trained staff in our district,” said Siler. “One of the ways you can tell that is not only walking through the cafeteria and seeing how efficiently its ran, but also we have very little turnover at Oak Grove.”

According to Siler, Blakely went above and beyond when Pleasant View Elementary School’s cafeteria manager retired during the school year. After recommending a member of her staff for the position, Blakely continued managing Oak Grove’s cafeteria while also helping train staff and establish procedures at Pleasant View.

“Mrs. Pam took on more than what she had to,” said Siler. “She is a great team player and a great asset to our school district.”