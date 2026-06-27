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Williamsburg splash pad expected to open on 4th of July

By: Mark White

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The goal is for the City of Williamsburg to open its splash pad by July 4.

“I don’t know if we can make it, but that is the goal,” Mayor Roddy Harrison told the Williamsburg City Council during a special called meeting Monday.

Water has been hooked up at the splash pad. Workers have flushed out the lines going to the new toys, and electrical work is almost finished, Harrison said.

Workers are currently trying to clean up the areas around the splash pad and level out the ground.

Harrison plans to speak with the fencing company this week.

He said meeting the goal will come down to passing the inspection whenever it can be scheduled.

The splash pad is being built near the Kentucky Splash Waterpark.

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Mark White
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