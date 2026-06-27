Menu
Search
Subscribe
HeadlineNews

WCHS tennis players recognized for Boys Double Regional Championship

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

Whitley County High School tennis players Jackson McLaughlin and Micah Jones were recognized by Superintendent John Siler during the Whitley County Board of Education meeting on June 18 for capturing the boys double regional championship and advancing to state.

The duo helped lead the Colonels to a region runner-up finish and advanced to the Sweet 16 at the state tournament.

Tennis Coach Colordo Gearheart praised the two students for their work ethic and dedication throughout the season.

“The hard work they put in is what makes it easy to brag on,” said Gearheart.

Gearheart said the boys team finished 19-3 on the season, with the team’s only losses being from opponents who also went on to win regional championships.

“We made sure we scheduled some hard teams, and we did a lot of traveling and a lot of growing,” said Gearheart.

According to Gearheart, the boys were paired and “instantly caught fire.” The pair won the regional title in a match that was decided by a tie breaker.

“They mesh well,” said Gearheart. “Playing doubles is not easy to do, and they did a phenomenal job.”

The pair continued their success at the state level, winning their first two matches before advancing to the Sweet 16.

Gearheart said he was proud of the players and thanked board members for its recent renovations with the tennis courts.

He noted district records indicate the championship was the first boys double regional title in school history.

“These two young men made history right here in the school,” said Siler.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Whitley County High School students recognized in white coat ceremony
Next article
Williamsburg splash pad expected to open on 4th of July

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Williamsburg splash pad expected to open on 4th of July

Mark White Mark White -
The goal is for the City of Williamsburg to...

Whitley County High School students recognized in white coat ceremony

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Nearly one dozen Whitley County High School students were...

Corbin Rotary Club presents defibrillator donation to Corbin Police Department

Gray Hawkins Gray Hawkins -
Officers from the Corbin Police Department received Automated External...

US25E lane closure planned in southern Laurel County starting June 29

Mark White Mark White -
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close one-lane...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Williamsburg splash pad expected to open on 4th of July

News 0
The goal is for the City of Williamsburg to...

Whitley County High School students recognized in white coat ceremony

News 0
Nearly one dozen Whitley County High School students were...

Corbin Rotary Club presents defibrillator donation to Corbin Police Department

Headline 0
Officers from the Corbin Police Department received Automated External...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.