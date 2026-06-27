WCHS tennis players recognized for Boys Double Regional Championship

Whitley County High School tennis players Jackson McLaughlin and Micah Jones were recognized by Superintendent John Siler during the Whitley County Board of Education meeting on June 18 for capturing the boys double regional championship and advancing to state.

The duo helped lead the Colonels to a region runner-up finish and advanced to the Sweet 16 at the state tournament.

Tennis Coach Colordo Gearheart praised the two students for their work ethic and dedication throughout the season.

“The hard work they put in is what makes it easy to brag on,” said Gearheart.

Gearheart said the boys team finished 19-3 on the season, with the team’s only losses being from opponents who also went on to win regional championships.

“We made sure we scheduled some hard teams, and we did a lot of traveling and a lot of growing,” said Gearheart.

According to Gearheart, the boys were paired and “instantly caught fire.” The pair won the regional title in a match that was decided by a tie breaker.

“They mesh well,” said Gearheart. “Playing doubles is not easy to do, and they did a phenomenal job.”

The pair continued their success at the state level, winning their first two matches before advancing to the Sweet 16.

Gearheart said he was proud of the players and thanked board members for its recent renovations with the tennis courts.

He noted district records indicate the championship was the first boys double regional title in school history.

“These two young men made history right here in the school,” said Siler.