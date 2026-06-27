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Whitley County High School students recognized in white coat ceremony

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Nearly one dozen Whitley County High School students were recognized during a White Coat Ceremony at Whitley County Board of Education’s June 18 meeting after earning healthcare certifications through the National Healthcareer Association (NHA).

The students earned certifications as phlebotomy technicians and patient care technicians through programs taught by instructor DeeDee Bishop.

According to Bishop, phlebotomy students are required to complete a minimum of 30 venipunctures, drawing blood from a vein, and 10 capillary sticks, finger sticks, before earning a certification.

Patient care technician students receive training in direct patient care, including venipunctures, capillary sticks and perform EKGs, which measure heart activity.

“These certifications are not easy to earn,” said instructor DeeDee Bishop. “They require dedication, discipline and a commitment to excellence. Our students have balanced rigorous coursework, extensive skill practice and the pressure of national certification exams and they have succeeded.”

Students receiving white coats included Rachel Baker, Gabrielle Collett, Felicia Day, Myleigh Farmer, Madelynn Farris, Dawson Goley, Sarah Hill, Abigail Lawson, Hannah Nelson, Zoey Overbey and Haley Rodriguez.

The Whitley County white coat ceremony began in 2020. Superintendent John Siler helped establish the ceremony as a way to recognize students entering the professional healthcare world.

According to Bishop, the symbolic white coat presented during the ceremony signifies each student’s hard work and their commitment to a career in patient care.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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