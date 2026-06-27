Corbin Students ask BOE to reconsider non-renewal of PE teacher and coach

Two Corbin Middle School students spoke in support of their teacher who was slated for non-renewal at a Corbin Board of Education meeting on June 18.

Incoming 8th grade students Dillan Roaden and Mat Vey Antonov asked the Board to reconsider the non-renewal status of Chandler Powell, a PE teacher and coach of the track and field team at Corbin Middle School.

“I had Mr. Powell as a teacher over the past two years, and he showed me not only how to be a better student, but a better athlete, person and Christian,” Roaden said.

He said beyond the personal effect Powell had on him, he also led the track and field team to growth and success. He said the team went from 15 to 60 students, achieved two undefeated seasons for boys and girls, broke 21 school records and sent 20 students to state competitions in the three years Powell served as coach.

“He took the team from nothing to something,” Roaden said. “Before that, there was almost no one on the team, no undefeated seasons and, to my knowledge, zero state qualifiers in several years before Chandler Powell.”

Roaden said a petition was made to express the community’s desire for Powell’s removal to be reconsidered. He said the petition had 73 signatures, 66 of which were students.

Roaden said though only he and Antonov were able to attend the Board of Education meeting, 53 students had originally planned to join them in support of Powell.

Antonov said Powell had a huge impact on him and other students at Corbin Middle School.

“Mr. Powell truly cares about his students and deeply invests in our success. I really hope something can be done so we can keep Mr. Powell at our school,” Antonov said.

Board Member Kim Croley and Board Chair Carcille Burchette commended the students for speaking.

“It takes a lot of nerve for even an adult to get up in front of a group,” Burchette said. “It says a whole lot about you two because you feel passionate and it’s well written. I appreciate you coming and speaking.”

Prior to inviting Roaden and Antonov up for open comment, the Board approved a motion to acknowledge personnel actions. Powell was listed under the non-renewal section in the meeting agenda.