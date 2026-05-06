Legal Notices for 5-6-2026

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR SURPLUS EQUIPMENT

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING SURPLUS EQUIPMENT WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT IN THE MANNER AND ON THE DATE SPECIFIED.

BIDDERS MUST SUBMIT THEIR SEALED BIDS TO THE WHITLEY COUNTY JUDGE/EXECUTIVE AT THE WHITLEY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 MAIN STREET, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769 OR P.O. BOX 237, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769 ON OR BEFORE 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME ON MAY 18, 2026, AT WHICH TIME BIDS WILL BE OPENED AND READ ALOUD IN THE FISCAL COURT ROOM. BIDS WILL THEN BE PRESENTED TO THE FISCAL COURT AT THE REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING AT 4:00 PM ON MAY 19, 2026.

THE BIDS SHALL BE SUBMITTED IN A SEALED ENVELOPE MARKED “SURPLUS EQUIPMENT” EACH BID MUST BE LISTED SEPARATELY AND INCLUDE THE VIN/MODEL NUMBER FOR EACH PIECE OF EQUIPMENT .

THE FISCAL COURT WILL AWARD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER ON EACH PIECE OF EQUIPMENT.

Equipment:

2014 GMC SAVANA AMBULANCE, 6.6 DURAMAX, VIN: 1GD372CL9E1126736

2013 GMC SAVANA AMBULANCE, 6.6 DURAMAX, VIN: 1GD372CL1D1129497

2013 GMC SAVANA AMBULANCE, 6.6 DURAMAX, VIN: 1GD372CL3D1129341

2001 FORD F-350 AMBULANCE, 7.3 TURBO DIESEL, VIN: 1FDWF36F81EA63627

2000 FORD F-350 AMBULANCE, 7.3 TURBO DIESEL, VIN: 1FDXE45F2YHB23943

2000 TOYOTA 4-RUNNER, VIN: JT3HN87R4Y0267729

ALL EQUIPMENT MAY BE VIEWED AT THE WHITLEY COUNTY AMBULANCE SERVICE, LOCATED WILLIAMSBURG/WHITLEY COUNTY AIRPORT ON AVIATION BLVD. ALL EQUIPMENT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. WINNING BIDDERS WILL HAVE 30 DAYS FROM THE TIME OF AWARD TO REMOVE THE EQUIPMENT FROM COUNTY PROPERTY. AFTER THAT TIME, THE COUNTY MAY IMPOSE DAILY STORAGE FEES.

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, GRATUITIES, AND KICKBACKS ARE DEFINED IN KRS 45A.445 AND AS PROVIDED FOR IN KRS 45A.445 ARE ABSOLUTELY PROHIBITED.

NO BIDDER MAY WITHDRAW HIS/HER BID FOR 90 DAYS AFTER THE DATE THE BIDS ARE OPENED. ANY BID RECEIVED AFTER THE SPECIFIED DATE AND TIME WILL BE RETURNED TO THE BIDDER UNOPENED.

WHITLEY COUNTY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO WAIVE ANY FORMALITY AND MAY REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. WHITLEY COUNTY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO AWARD BID BASED ON AVAILABILITY, SERVICE, AND IN THE BEST INTEREST FOR THE PUBLIC SAFETY OF THE CITIZENS OF WHITLEY COUNTY. WHITLEY COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Water Treatment Plant Sodium Hypochlorite Disinfection Improvements project consisting of a new Sodium Hypochlorite Building including two bulk storage tanks, one day tank, two magnetic drive type transfer pumps, triplex peristaltic pump chemical feed skid, chemical piping and valves, electrical and HVAC equipment, yard piping, and improvements to filter building pipe gallery together with all related work as specified and shown on the Drawings will be received by Corbin City Utilities Commission at the office of the Corbin City Utilities Commission, 1515 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY, 40701 until 11:00 AM EST (local time), May 29th, 2026, and then at said office opened and publicly read aloud.

General Contractors (Prospective Bidders) Note: Pre-qualification Requirements :

The Corbin City Utilities Commission requires all prospective bidders to be pre-qualified to bid on this project. Pre-qualification requirements only apply to General Contractors. Pre-qualification requirements and forms can be obtained at the following address:

City Utilities Commission

1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701

(606) 528-4026 • (606) 528-4848 FAX

Upon review of the above-requested information and after a determination that the prospective bidder is satisfactory to the City Utilities Commission, the prospective bidder will be approved to submit a bid for the project. Any bid submitted by a contractor that is not prequalified by the City Utilities Commission will not be accepted.

The BIDDING DOCUMENTS, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Notice of Award form, Notice to Proceed form, Construction Performance Bond, Construction Payment Bond, Sample Certificate of Insurance form, Application for Payment form, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Change Order form, Technical Specifications, Addenda, and Drawings, may be examined at the following locations:

Corbin City Utilities Commission

1515 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701

GRW Engineers

801 Corporate Drive, Lexington, KY 40503

Copies of the BIDDING DOCUMENTS must be obtained at the office of GRW Engineers Inc. (the “Issuing Office”) through their digital Plan Room http://www.grwinc.com/plan-room upon payment of $250.00 per set. Digital copies of the bidding documents will be transmitted with the purchase of the printed bidding documents. Payment is not refundable. Bids from anyone not on the Engineer’s Plan Holders List will not be opened .

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 AM local time on May 12th, 2026 , at the Water Treatment Plant, 60 W. Hinkle Street, Corbin, KY 40701 . Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Questions should be directed to Nicholas Gunselman and Alan Bowman by or before 12:00 PM on May 20, 2026

Bids shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified check in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid to ensure the execution of the contract for which the bid is made. In case the bid is not accepted, the check or bid bond will be returned to the bidder, but if the bid is accepted and the bidder shall refuse or neglect to enter into a contract with City Utilities Commission of Corbin within ten (10) days after the time bidder has been notified of the acceptance of their bid, the said check or bid bond shall be forfeited to City Utilities Commission of Corbin for the failure to do so.

No bidder may withdraw their bid for a period of ninety (90) days after the closing time scheduled for the receipt of bids.

Bidders must comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Anti-Kickback Act, and the Contract Work Hours Standard Act.

The procurement and performance of this contract are subject to the requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act.

Bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246 as amended, which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin.

Successful Bidder shall comply with 41 CFR 60-4, in regard to affirmative action, to ensure equal opportunity to females and minorities and will apply the timetables and goal set forth in 40 CFR 60-4.

Successful Bidder shall make positive efforts to use small, minority, women owned and disadvantaged businesses.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and Executive Order 11246 and Title VI. Minority Bidders are encouraged to bid.

Successful Bidder is required to employ the six “Good Faith Efforts” as listed in EPA’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program when soliciting subcontractors and suppliers. Documentation of these efforts will be a required submittal prior to Contract Award. See Section 007301, Page 31 of the Bid Documents.

The goods and services under this Agreement are being funded with monies made available by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and/or Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that have statutory requirements commonly known as “American Iron and Steel;” that requires all of the iron and steel products used in the project to be produced in the United States (“American Iron and Steel Requirement”) including iron and steel products provided by the Contactor.

The contract award will be made in writing to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder per 40 CF 31.36(d).

The City Utilities Commission of Corbin reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids. Award of the Contract will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible Bidder.

The Bidder awarded the contract shall complete this project within 365 calendar days. Liquidated damages will be assessed at $1000.00 per calendar day.

This project may be partially or entirely funded by the Kentucky Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund. This project is funded with funds provided by the Kentucky Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) with federal funds provided by the Environmental Protection Agency. SRF requirements and provisions must be met by the Bidder and all subcontractors. SRF requires the higher of state or federal prevailing wage rates to be paid to all employees of the Bidder and all employees of any subcontractor.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Phillip Wayne Perkins, 625 Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 4/7/2026 for the estate of Margaret Elaine Perkins Lipps (deceased), 563 Watts Creek, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Wes Tipton, 404 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701.

Amanda Whitehead, 347 Adkins Loop, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/7/2026 for the estate of Phyllis Whitehead (deceased), 219 Wagon Wheel Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Nernie Saylor, 965 Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 4/7/2026 for the estate of Howard Emerson Sutton (deceased), 965 Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Ryan M. Lawson, 286 S. 3rd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Xuan Ci Fu Lantz, 5386 N. Hwy. 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/7/2026 for the estate of Harley Ray Lantz (deceased), 5386 N. Hwy. 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Saundra Hurst, 2623 Craig Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 4/14/2026 for the estate of Margorie Morgan (deceased), 5260 Tackett Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Ryan M. Lawson, 217 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Phyllis Ann Cox Warfield & Cheryl Lee Cox Erven, 5927 Woodpaint Drive, Milford, OH 45150 were appointed co-executors on 4/14/2026 for the estate of Evelyn Cox (deceased) 511 Moore Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the co-executors is Christopher Lavin, 27 W. Mulberry Street, Lebanon, OH 45036.

Kathleen Combs McEndree, 695 Old Shiner School Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/28/2026 for the estate of Emma Lee Combs (deceased). The attorney for the administratrix is Wes Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Kathleen Combs McEndree, 695 Old Shiner School Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/28/2026 for the estate of Jesse Junior Combs (deceased). The attorney for the administratrix is Wes Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Amanda Whitehead, 219 Wagon Wheel Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 4/28/2026 for the estate of Danny Wayne Whitehead (deceased), 219 Wagon Wheel Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Karen Martin, 3729 Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 4/28/2026 for the estate of Myrna Lynn Mullins (deceased), 3729 Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Edith Renee Lawson, 166 Muzzle Loader Club Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 04/07/2026 for the estate of Doris H. Hollins (deceased), 171 Stoney Fork Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Douglas Spurlock, 96 E. Pittsburgh Church Road, London, KY 40741 was appointed as executor on 04/07/2026 for the estate of Joyce Thelma Jones (deceased), 81 Reasor Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Bobby Joe Eaton, 46 Barton Mill Cut Off Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executor on 04/28/2026 for the estate of James Edward Eaton (deceased), 22 Black Diamond Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Jason Flannery, 2631 Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as executor on 04/28/2026 for the estate of Teresa Flannery (deceased), 2433 McNeil Corn Creek, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Barbara Ann Rhodes, 21548 E Hwy 92, Siler, KY 40763 was appointed as administratrix on 04/28/2026 for the estate of Glennis Rhodes (deceased), 21548 E Hwy 92, Siler, KY 40763.

Dollies Fay Saylor, 257 Imperial Hollow, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed as administratrix on 04/28/2026 for the estate of Harmon Saylor (deceased), 257 Imperial Hollow, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Kelly Hart has filed the final settlement for the estate of Charles Ohler (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 06/02/2026 at 11:00 am.

Vickie Bryant has filed the final settlement for the estate of Beulah Rogers (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 06/02/2026 at 11:00 am.

Rosetta Powers has filed the final settlement for the estate of Nannie Lou Williamson (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 06/02/2026 at 11:00 am.

Tonya Bell has filed the final settlement for the estate of Paul Edward Bell (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 06/02/2026 at 11:00 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to May 31st, 2026.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of April, 2026.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769