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Corbin Schools nationally recognized as ‘District on the Rise’

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Corbin Independent Schools (CIS) is nationally recognized as a “District on the Rise,” becoming one of 108 school districts throughout the nation for excelling in both reading and math.

The information comes from the 2026 Education Scorecard, which is a collaboration between two education research centers, Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University and Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University. The report analyzes student academic recovery and achievement growth using state testing data from districts.

Superintendent Travis Wilder said CIS has strategically focused on math and reading for the last six or seven years through the implementation of Amplify and Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA) for reading instruction and Eureka Square for math. These are programs utilized by the district for instructional purposes.

The district also utilizes High Quality Instructional Resources (HQIR) provided by the instructional team, school admin instructors and teachers.

“Our Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) structures focus on every student and their progress towards mastery in reading and math with a laser focus on novice reduction,” said Wilder. “I am extremely proud of the work by our staff, and the results have impacted our students in immeasurable ways.”

Districts selected for the recognition were required to meet several criteria, including enrollment of more than 1,200 students in grades 3-8 and valid achievement estimates available for 2019, 2022 and 2025. Districts were also compared with similar districts to measure sustained improvement over time.

According to the Education Scorecard, Kentucky ranked eighth out of 38 states in academic growth in math and 5th out of 35 states in reading between 2022 and 2025, according to Education Scorecard.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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