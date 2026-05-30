BHC hosts discussion on stroke, cardiac and trauma care

Baptist Health Corbin (BHC) hosted its first Critical Care Consortium on May 21 to bring healthcare professionals throughout the region together for discussions focused on sepsis, stroke, cardiac and trauma care. The purpose of the event was to address the educational needs of healthcare professionals.

According to Marketing and PR Manager Debbie Hardin, more than 100 people attended the event.

“We had a great turnout,” said Hardin.

Topics throughout the event included presentations from healthcare professionals focused on patient perspectives, strengthening communication between healthcare teams and providing coordinated care for patients in emergency situations.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this event a success and to all the healthcare professionals committed to providing high-quality care for our patients and community,” said Hardin.