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Williamsburg City School student places fourth in national conference

By: Leeann Fragosa

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One Williamsburg student placed top five in the nation at a Jobs for Kentucky’s Graduates (JAG KY) competition earlier this month.

Two Williamsburg City School students from JAG were selected to attend the National Career Development Conference (NCDC) in Salt Lake City, Utah from April 29 to May 2.

Kara Fuson and Evan Moses were two of 130 students recognized as state champions to then go on to compete nationally.

According to Williamsburg JAG social media posts, Fuson received fourth place in the nation for career preparation.

Conference organizer’s goal was to help students build workplace and communication skills they can use in future jobs and education opportunities.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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