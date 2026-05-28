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Prosecutors recommend three-year prison sentence in local theft case

By: Mark White

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Prosecutors have recommended a three-year prison sentence for a Williamsburg man in a theft case.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Sentence recommended in hospital assault case

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