News Prosecutors recommend three-year prison sentence in local theft case By: Mark White Date: May 28, 2026 Prosecutors have recommended a three-year prison sentence for a Williamsburg man in a theft case. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsindictment by informationtheft by unlawful taking value at least $1000 but less than $10000theft caseThomas Leach IIWhitley Circuit Court Previous articleSentence recommended in hospital assault case SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Sentence recommended in hospital assault case Williamsburg man indicted for leading police on chase, assaulting officer Gray man indicted for strangulation and unlawful imprisonment Whitley BOE discusses new Oak Grove HVAC system Whitley schools approve tentative budget More like thisRelated Sentence recommended in hospital assault case Mark White - May 28, 2026 Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of two years and... Williamsburg man indicted for leading police on chase, assaulting officer Mark White - May 28, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury has indicted a Willisburg... Gray man indicted for strangulation and unlawful imprisonment Mark White - May 28, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury has indicted a Gray... Whitley BOE discusses new Oak Grove HVAC system Mark White - May 28, 2026 Oak Grove Elementary School is getting an upgrade to...