Update: I-75 southbound lanes reopened after commercial vehicle crash

UPDATE: At 2:58 p.m., I-75 Southbound has reopened. Northbound lanes remain closed at this time. Drivers should continue to avoid the area and expect delays while crews work to clear the scene. Please use caution and allow extra travel time.

Original post:

Kentucky State Police are advising I-75 is shut down in both directions between Exit 29 and Exit 38 in Laurel County. The cause of the shutdown is a serious collision involving several commercial motor vehicles. One commercial vehicle was reportedly on fire.

The crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m. near the 33-mile marker. Kentucky State Police are investigating.