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Soccer Round Up: A look at the season so far

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Take a look at how some of our local soccer teams are doing this season. 

Photos by HUNTER JUAREZ

CORBIN SOCCER: Corbin’s girls soccer team is 2-4-1 this season with its most recent win against Harlan County on Aug. 24. The team recorded one tie so far this season (photo left) against Middlesboro on Aug. 18.

Photos by HUNTER JUAREZ

CORBIN SOCCER: Corbin’s Redhound soccer team is 2-1 on the season after a 7-1 win against Garrard County on Aug. 20. Bentley Hoskins led the Redhounds with 3 goals during the game.

Photos by JENNIFER K. PERKINS

WHITLEY CO. SOCCER: Whitley County’s boys soccer team is 3-1 on the season after an 8-1 win over Harlan County on Aug. 24.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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