News Corbin City Commission lowers property tax rates By: Mark White Date: August 27, 2026 2026 property tax rates are dropping slightly in the city of Corbin. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsCorbin City Commissionreal estate tax rate decreasedtangible property tax rate decreased Previous articleSoccer Round Up: A look at the season so far SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Soccer Round Up: A look at the season so far Update: I-75 southbound lanes reopened after commercial vehicle crash Local, state and national leaders deliver checks to Whitley County Whitley Co. and Lynn Camp look for ways to continue building I-75 crash near 33-mile marker shuts down traffic in both directions More like thisRelated Soccer Round Up: A look at the season so far Jennifer K. Perkins - August 26, 2026 Take a look at how some of our local... Update: I-75 southbound lanes reopened after commercial vehicle crash Mark White - August 26, 2026 UPDATE: At 2:58 p.m., I-75 Southbound has reopened. Northbound... Local, state and national leaders deliver checks to Whitley County Mark White - August 26, 2026 Congressman Hal Rogers, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and... Whitley Co. and Lynn Camp look for ways to continue building Jennifer K. Perkins - August 26, 2026 Gallery photos by John Crisologo Both Whitley County and Lynn...