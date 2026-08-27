Woodbine woman accused of taking $9,000 from 88-year-old

A Woodbine woman is facing a theft charge after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old woman.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Capt. Richard Dalrymple arrested Jasmine M. Elswick, 27, at approximately 10:17 a.m. on Aug. 26 charging her with theft by unlawful taking value at least $1,000 but less than $10,000.

Elswick allegedly gained access to the bank account of the woman without the victim’s knowledge or consent and used money in the account to pay more than $9,000 in personal bills, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Office release and her arrest citation.

Elswick was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center at 11:20 a.m. She was released on her own recognizance at 1:02 p.m., according to the correctional center’s website.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court.