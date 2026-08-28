News Whitley County schools discuss IT security By: Mark White Date: August 28, 2026 Education is a major target of computer hackers. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsfresh fruit and vegetable program grantIT securitymotor vehicle and watercraft property tax ratespecial education contractsWhitley County Board of Education Previous articleGeorgia man indicted in $40k Laurel County theft caseNext articleGrand jury indicts London man for unlawful imprisonment, assault SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Grand jury indicts London man for unlawful imprisonment, assault Georgia man indicted in $40k Laurel County theft case Rescuers find teens washed down stream after dam releases water Nine people indicted in Laurel County on drug-related charges If Dan Ballou is confirmed as federal judge, how would he be replaced locally? More like thisRelated Grand jury indicts London man for unlawful imprisonment, assault Mark White - August 28, 2026 The Laurel County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments... Georgia man indicted in $40k Laurel County theft case Mark White - August 27, 2026 A Georgia man is accused of allegedly taking $40,000... Rescuers find teens washed down stream after dam releases water Mark White - August 27, 2026 A trio of teenage swimmers got more than just... Nine people indicted in Laurel County on drug-related charges Mark White - August 27, 2026 The Laurel County Grand Jury indicted one person for...