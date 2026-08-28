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Whitley County schools discuss IT security

By: Mark White

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Education is a major target of computer hackers.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Grand jury indicts London man for unlawful imprisonment, assault

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The Laurel County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments...

Georgia man indicted in $40k Laurel County theft case

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A Georgia man is accused of allegedly taking $40,000...

Rescuers find teens washed down stream after dam releases water

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A trio of teenage swimmers got more than just...

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