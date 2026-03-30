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Waylon Brice Taylor

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Waylon Brice Taylor, age 5, of Corbin passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. He was the son of Colby Taylor and Paityn Richmond. Funeral was Monday, March 30 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Darren Davis officiating. Interment was in the Waylon Brice Cemetery.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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