News W’burg BOE plans to increase real estate, tangible tax rates By: Mark White Date: September 10, 2026 The Williamsburg Independent Board of Education is planning to raise real estate tax rates. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsproperty tax rate increase plannedWilliamsburg Independent Board of Education Previous articleBattle of the unbeatens: Williamsburg vs. Sayre Friday night SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Battle of the unbeatens: Williamsburg vs. Sayre Friday night Corbin resident expresses dislike over planned tax increase Whitley County High School Football Team looks to rebound against South Laurel CHS Volleyball hands Williamsburg a loss Several musical groups from different genres will play Old Fashioned Trading Days More like thisRelated Battle of the unbeatens: Williamsburg vs. Sayre Friday night Mark White - September 10, 2026 It will be a battle of the unbeatens Friday... Corbin resident expresses dislike over planned tax increase Mark White - September 10, 2026 Not everyone is happy with the Corbin Independent Board... Whitley County High School Football Team looks to rebound against South Laurel Mark White - September 10, 2026 The Whitley County High School Football Team is off... CHS Volleyball hands Williamsburg a loss Mark White - September 10, 2026 Corbin High School picked up the win against Williamsburg...