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W’burg BOE plans to increase real estate, tangible tax rates

By: Mark White

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The Williamsburg Independent Board of Education is planning to raise real estate tax rates.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Battle of the unbeatens: Williamsburg vs. Sayre Friday night

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It will be a battle of the unbeatens Friday...

Corbin resident expresses dislike over planned tax increase

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Not everyone is happy with the Corbin Independent Board...

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