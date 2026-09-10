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Battle of the unbeatens: Williamsburg vs. Sayre Friday night

By: Mark White

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It will be a battle of the unbeatens Friday night, as 2-0 Sayre High School travels from Lexington to Williamsburg High School where they will do battle with the 3-0 Jackets.

This past Friday, Williamsburg picked up a win vs. Frankfort High School via a forfeit.

Williamsburg Head Coach Jerry Herron said the situation was unfortunate.

“They said they had some significant injuries the game before that week. They weren’t able to participate so we had no game two years in a row with them. It is unfortunate, but it is what it is. At least we came out of the game healthy,” he said.

Herron noted his team is young at a lot of positions and has gotten better throughout the season the more they have played.

“We are getting better in certain places. We just need to continue to improve, to work hard, believe and be a good teammate and believe in the system. We will get better every week,” he said.

In week one, Williamsburg beat Leslie County High School convincingly by a score of 44-7. In week two, Williamsburg beat Paris High School by a score of 44-16.

In week one, Sayre won a nail biter against Kentucky Country Day High School by a score of 22-19. In week two, Sayre shut out Bishop Brossart High School by a score of 42-0 setting up this week’s match-up between two unbeaten programs.

Herron noted Williamsburg is going up against a good team this Friday, which is well coached.

“We have to take what they give us offensively and execute the game plan well. Defensively, we need to tackle in space and keep our shoulders square. If we implement the game plan, we will give ourselves a chance to compete,” he added.

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