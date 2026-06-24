News Whitley Co. School District renovations continue, more expected to begin later this year By: Leeann Fragosa Date: June 24, 2026 Community members will soon see changes throughout the Whitley County School District. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Leeann Fragosa TagsOak Grove Elementary SchoolRosstarrant ArchitectsSuperintendent John SilerWhitley Central PrimaryWhitley County Board of EducationWhitley County High SchoolWhitley County School District Previous articleLaurel County Grand Jury indicts 17 people on drug charges SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Laurel County Grand Jury indicts 17 people on drug charges Local athletes compete in KY Prep East/West All-Star series and KHSBCA All-Star Game Legal Notices for 6-24-2026 Master Commissioner Sales 6-24-2026 Whitley County Fiscal Court hears monthly reports More like thisRelated Laurel County Grand Jury indicts 17 people on drug charges Mark White - June 24, 2026 The Laurel County Grand Jury recently indicted 12 people... Local athletes compete in KY Prep East/West All-Star series and KHSBCA All-Star Game Staff - June 24, 2026 Corbin’s Chloe Bays competed in the KY Prep East/West... Legal Notices for 6-24-2026 Jennifer Benfield - June 24, 2026 Master Commissioner Sales 6-24-2026 Jennifer Benfield - June 24, 2026 MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders...