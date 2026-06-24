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Whitley Co. School District renovations continue, more expected to begin later this year

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Community members will soon see changes throughout the Whitley County School District.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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Laurel County Grand Jury indicts 17 people on drug charges

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The Laurel County Grand Jury recently indicted 12 people...

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