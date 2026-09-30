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Who is J.B. Donahue?

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Coach J.B. Donahue is no stranger to the 13th Region.

He graduated from Harlan High School in 1982 before making his way to Williamsburg to attend Cumberland College.

Donahue would eventually return home to Harlan where he would lead the Green Dragons for 24 seasons. During that time, he compiled 138 wins including three district titles.

In addition to his high school coaching experience, he also worked as an assistant coach at the University of the Cumberlands and Union Commonwealth University.
Matt Rhymer is one of his former players.

As for this season, Donahue says, “Our game plan for the remainder of this season is to prepare each week to perform our best. We need to improve each week.”

“I was willing to take on this role because of these young men,” said Donahue. “I believe in these players and want to help them the remainder of this season.”

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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