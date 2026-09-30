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Lynn Camp battles injuries during 47-6 loss to Middlesboro

By: Mark White

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By the second half of Lynn Camp’s game against Middlesboro, only 11 players remained healthy enough to continue playing for the Wildcats.

The team suffered at least three untimely injuries throughout the course of the game.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am of our guys,” said Lynn Camp Head Coach Allen Mitchell. “I told the guys at halftime that I love to be their coach because, you know, we got down to just a few kids, but they played their butts off.”

The Wildcats open week is coming at the right time this season.

The team’s next contest is slated for Oct. 9 against the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-1 on the season. They will face Pineville on Oct. 2 before heading to Lynn Camp the following week.

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