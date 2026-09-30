HeadlineNews Williamsburg resident accused of drugging partner By: Mark White Date: September 30, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsAndrew (Angela) Silerfirst-degree assault – domestic violenceunauthorized use of a motor vehicle Previous articleLynn Camp battles injuries during 47-6 loss to MiddlesboroNext articleWhitley County Football: A look at the numbers SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin Center renamed, expansion nearly complete Barbourville man indicted in reported strangulation case Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Deeds More like thisRelated Corbin Center renamed, expansion nearly complete Jennifer K. Perkins - September 30, 2026 On the outside, it looks like a building expansion... Barbourville man indicted in reported strangulation case Mark White - September 30, 2026 A $100,000 cash bond has been set for a... Lawsuits Mark White - September 30, 2026 East Coast Tax Auction LLC vs. Marcella Presley; Joey... Marriage Licenses Mark White - September 30, 2026 Ellen Marie Petrey, 79, of Corbin, retired, and Larry...