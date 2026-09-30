Whitley County Football: A look at the numbers

The Whitley County football program coaching change comes during a milestone season for the Colonels.

Football first kicked off for Whitley County in 1966.

The school has an overall record of 298 wins and 357 losses during its 60 year history.

In recent years, Whitley County’s football program has not had a winning season since 2019 under Jep Irwin.

Since 2019, the team has been under the leadership of four different head coaches, including Donahue.

Of those coaches, Matt Rhymer had the longest tenure coming in at three and a half seasons.