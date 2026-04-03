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Williamsburg Spring Clean-up kicks off April 6

By: Mark White

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The City of Williamsburg’s annual spring clean-up kicks off April 6-10 and April 13-17 for the Highland Park side of town.

The spring clean up will take place April 20-24 and April 27-May 1 for the downtown side of town.

During the spring clean up, Williamsburg workers will pick-up one free small pick-up truck size load of debris, old furniture and other assorted junk per household.

The city will pick-up anything except for tires, batteries, shingles and any type of acids.

All furniture must be wrapped in plastic.

Local residents are asked to set all brush and limbs to the side.

Call (606) 549-6036 to arrange your pick-up.

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Mark White
Mark White
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