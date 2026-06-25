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Wrestling Fun: WWE presents NXT Live!

By: Mark White

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Numerous people turned out at The Corbin Arena Friday evening to enjoy the WWE presents NXT Live! The event drew fans of all ages.

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Mark White
Mark White
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