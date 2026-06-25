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W’burg names new assistant principal

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Williamsburg Independent Schools has a new assistant principal.

School officials announced Todd Mattingly would fill the role in a social media announcement on Tuesday.

Mattingly has more than 25 years of education experience, serving as both a middle and high school history teacher.

Throughout his career, he has been heavily involved in athletics and extracurricular activities, serving as head coach in football, softball, basketball and track at the middle school level. At the high school level, Mattingly served as assistant football coach, assistant athletic director and worked as a senior sponsor.

He spent years supporting local youth through Little League baseball and softball.

“We are excited for the knowledge, leadership and passion he brings and look forward to the impact he will continue to have on our students, staff and community in this new role,” wrote school officials in the social media announcement.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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