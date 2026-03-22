Why do people keep using Artificial Intelligence for flyers?

I tend to complain here and there in everyday conversation, but I don’t think I have ever complained in my opinion articles. Today is the day that changes. I am going to complain about… drum roll, please… artificial intelligence (A.I.) generated flyers. Get ready, folks, because I’m at my limit with this topic.

I feel a strong rage when I am scrolling through social media and spot a flyer made by A.I.

It feels like creativity takes a backseat. It’s obvious when the flyers are created by ChatGPT because they all look the same: the font, font size, colors, and seasonal stickers. It’s all milked from the same cow.

Honestly, I’d rather see event details scribbled on a napkin than the generic noise produced by ChatGPT.

I am going to hold your hand when I say this. There are websites and apps you can use to create your flyers. And the best part? They are free.

When I was a teacher, I used an app called Canva quite often. I used it for things like classroom newsletters, a meet-the-teacher letter and event notices. The list goes on.

Canva has templates you can edit to best represent your product, event, or company. If you don’t like something on the template, you have full creative range to change it. Does it take a little bit longer than ChatGPT? Yeah, because it requires effort, but the difference is that you made it, and not a robot.

Flyers are meant to represent you. Now, your A.I.-generated flyer just screams laziness and lack of effort.

Sometimes I see a company, person, or place use a ChatGPT-generated flyer, and I just let out a frustrated sigh. Most times, I scroll past after noticing the same details in all these other A.I.-generated flyers, think to myself, “Why would they do this?” and scroll to the next post. It’s not conveying what you think it is. I promise.

I beg of you, do better. Use the resources you know exist. If you can prompt A.I., you can absolutely design a flyer yourself. Please do not allow ChatGPT to become an option. Find another way. Set your business apart from the rest.

Oh, and don’t even get me started on making an A.I. generated cartoon character of yourself and then making it your profile picture. A profile picture is meant to let others know who you are.

The other day, I got a friend request from a name that seemed familiar, but I wasn’t too sure. I clicked on the profile to see if maybe I knew their face because I am terrible with names. Their profile picture was an A.I.-generated cartoon. I did not look at any more pictures. I just hit decline. No, thank you.