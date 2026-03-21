Whitley Co. scores released in Impact Kentucky Working Conditions Survey

The 2025-2026 Impact Kentucky Working Conditions Survey results for Whitley County revealed strong scores across all schools and the district as a whole.

The Impact Survey is an anonymous questionnaire that allows educators to provide feedback on their working conditions. These results offer valuable data for districts and schools to identify strengths and areas for growth, guiding future improvement plans.

The survey covers a wide range of topics, including staff-leadership relationships, school leadership, student behavior management, school climate, educating all students, professional learning, emotional well-being and belonging, feedback and coaching, and resources. Each topic provides detailed insights into teachers’ responses and highlights percent changes compared to the survey results from two years prior.

Pleasant View Elementary School scored highest in educating all students at 78 percent favorable and showed the greatest decrease of 16 percent in managing student behavior at 61 percent favorable responses, making it the lowest score.

Whitley Central Intermediate School scored highest in staff leadership relationships at 91 percent and showed the greatest decrease of 20 percent in professional learning at 76 percent favorable responses. The lowest score was in emotional well-being and belonging at 66 percent favorable responses.

Whitley County East Elementary School scored highest in feedback and coaching at 100 percent and showed the greatest increase of 7 percent in emotional well-being and belonging at 98 percent favorable responses. The lowest score was in resources at 87 percent favorable responses.

Whitley County North Elementary School scored highest in staff-leadership relationships at 80 percent and showed the greatest decrease of 17 points in resources, scoring 51 percent favorable responses, making it the lowest score.

Boston Elementary School scored highest in staff-leadership relationships at 93 percent and showed the greatest decrease of 12 percent in emotional well-being and belonging at 75 percent, making it the lowest score.

Whitley County Central Primary School scored highest in staff-leadership relationships at 95 percent and showed the greatest increase of 18 percent in emotional well-being and belonging at 84 percent. The lowest score was in resources at 57 percent favorable responses.

Oak Grove Elementary School scored highest in school climate at 71 percent and showed the greatest increase of 11 percent in feedback and coaching at 67 percent. The lowest score was in resources at 60 percent favorable responses.

Whitley County Middle School scored highest in educating all students at 71 percent and showed the greatest decrease of 12 percent in feedback and coaching at 47 percent. The lowest score was in professional learning at 46 percent favorable responses.

Whitley County High School scored highest in managing student behavior at 90 percent and showed the greatest increase of 15 percent in feedback and coaching at 78 percent favorable responses. The lowest score was in professional learning at 65 percent favorable responses.

The Whitley County district scored highest in staff-leadership relationships at 83 percent and showed the greatest increase of 3 percent in educating all students at 76 precent favorable responses. The lowest score was in resources at 67 percent favorable responses.