CMS highlights school’s climate, unseen efforts

Corbin Middle School (CMS) students, staff and parents showcased the school’s culture and the meaning behind their “Work in the Dark” motto during the Corbin Board of Education meeting on March 12.

The presentation, led by CMS principal Evan Robinson, highlighted the unseen efforts contributing to the school’s success as a Blue Ribbon School.

Four CMS choir students, Jozzy Manes, Samuel Ridener, Isabella Steakley and Nolan Baker, opened the meeting by singing the National Anthem.

According to Robinson, Manes is a band and choir student selected for the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) All-State Choir, American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) All-State Choir and the Southeastern Kentucky Music Association (SKMA) All-Festival Choir. Ridener is a band, choir and theater student selected for the SKMA All-Festival Choir. Steakley is a choir and theater student selected for the SKMA All-Festival Choir. Baker was selected for the KMEA All-State Choir, ACDA All-State Choir and the SKMA All-Festival Choir.

Robinson explained that the school’s “Work in the Dark” motto represents the unseen efforts that lead to success, illustrated by the roots of a tree.

“The tree begins in the ground. It’s a space nobody can see,” said Robinson. “There’s resistance you have to push through to get past the obstacles underneath the ground, and once you do, that enables you to stand in the light.”

Robinson said the concept is meant to help students understand achievement does not happen without effort.

“You can’t have a good culture by accident,” said Robinson. “You have to do intentional work that builds systems that sustain the culture.”

Robinson highlighted the school’s first student council, stating that students and parents should be a part of the decision-making process.

“When you have great people in systems, everything you face, whatever obstacle you come across, there’s a solution,” said Robinson.

To be selected, candidates prepared and delivered speeches, and eight representatives were elected. The student council’s goals included mental health awareness, a student recognition program called “Hounds Heart of Gold,” weekly teacher recognition and school safety.

Robinson also recognized the parents’ Helping Education and Redhounds Thrive (H.E.A.R.T.) group. The motto is “Let’s be Extra”, a nod to parents serving as an “extra” set of hands in the school.

The presentation also showcased CMS’s exploratory program, which allows students to discover new interests and skills, from tying a tie and dancing to playing ukulele and performing in theater, as well as hands-on modules in architecture, cooking and cosmetology. The school has worked to create experiences students would not otherwise have, including trips to the University of the Cumberlands and a special performance by teacher Chandler Powell and his band, Three Years Apart, as an attendance reward.

Finally, Media Specialist Jennifer Gordon discussed the culture of reading at CMS. Gordon said she wanted to see students reading more often for enjoyment, and achieved this with reading challenges, incentives, schoolwide expectations and support from staff and leadership.

According to data shared by Gordon, library circulation has more than doubled from this time last year, rising from 8,000 books checked out to close to 19,000 this year. She also stated that library holds have increased by more than 300 percent, showing students are excited and anticipate reading books.

Robinson also recognized head custodian Scott Powers and his student cleaning crew as another example of the “Work in the Dark” motto in action.

“I can’t really verbalize how special it is to have a man like this in our building,” said Robinson. “He’s just incredible.”

Robinson closed his presentation by returning to the school’s guiding motto.

“That’s the work in the dark. Those unseen efforts, the efforts behind the scenes, the intentionality,” said Robinson.