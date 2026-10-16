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1976 State Champion team recognized 50 years later

By: Staff

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Corbin High School recognized the 1976 Football State Champion team last Friday. The team defeated Mayfield with a final score of 6-0. Archie Powers was the head coach

(Photo by Hunter Juarez)

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