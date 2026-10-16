HeadlineSportsFootball 1976 State Champion team recognized 50 years later By: Staff Date: October 16, 2026 Corbin High School recognized the 1976 Football State Champion team last Friday. The team defeated Mayfield with a final score of 6-0. Archie Powers was the head coach (Photo by Hunter Juarez) Staff Tags1976 state championsCorbin High School Previous articleCan you buy kratom in Williamsburg?Next articleClosed wooden bridge over railroad tracks slated to reopen next week SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Closed wooden bridge over railroad tracks slated to reopen next week Can you buy kratom in Williamsburg? Par for the Course McDaniel urges public to vote ‘Yes’ on Constitutional Amendment #1 Thorpe tells school board members he will be running for their seat in two years More like thisRelated Closed wooden bridge over railroad tracks slated to reopen next week Mark White - October 16, 2026 The wooden bridge on Fifth Street in Williamsburg, which... Can you buy kratom in Williamsburg? Mark White - October 15, 2026 Are there any places in Williamsburg selling kratom and... Par for the Course Mark White - October 15, 2026 Congratulations to the Corbin Lady Redhounds Girls Golf Team,... McDaniel urges public to vote ‘Yes’ on Constitutional Amendment #1 Mark White - October 15, 2026 Kentucky Senator Chris McDaniel was sitting on his couch...